‘Souls to Polls’ voters cast their ballots for the first time on a Sunday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A historic day for Virginia voters no matter which political party you are tied to, because for the first time Virginians were able to cast their ballots on a Sunday.

Earlier this year Gov.Ralph Northam signed legislation to allow local election offices to remain open on Sundays to give voters even more opportunities to make their voices heard.

Over in Hanover, the county’s early voting location parking lot was filled up with voters as members of the NAACP chapter say they were taking time on a historic day to honor their ancestors.

“Our parents and grandparents use to have to walk to the polls and they worked all week,” Patricia Jordan, president of the county’s NAACP chapter, said. “They weren’t able to come out during the week to vote and so after church on Sundays they would all come to vote together at the poll.”

Jordan said by working with the county, and more than a dozen churches they were able to keep the early voting site open to persuade voters like Maurice Weatherless to make his vote count after going to church.

“We’re coming from the Greater Nazarene Baptist Church after our morning service,” Weatherless said. “ We had a wonderful time but we came out to vote to exercise our right.”

Over in the River City, Mayor Levar Stoney and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms visited churches as well to try and get ballots cast.

“The more we can vote early the more votes that we can get cast during this election,” Stoney said.

The Richmond registrar’s office reported close to 300 people voted at the W. Laburnum Ave office on Sunday. Along with being open the last two Saturdays of October, voters can also vote next Sunday, Oct. 24 in Richmond.

“As we know some people right now are trying to take away our rights trying to make it harder for people to vote but if we make it as easy as possible to vote they’ll come out and do it,” Weatherless said.

