Shenandoah Valley resort announces renovation plans leading up to 50th anniversary

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WWBT) - The Massanutten Resort has recently announced plans to upgrade its ski area for the upcoming 2021-2022 winter season.

These renovations come as the Shenandoah Valley all-season resort prepares for its 50th anniversary.

Matthias Smith, the resort’s General Manager spoke about the project.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to experience our new and improved ski areas and the other additions being made, creating an ideal atmosphere to kick back and relax after a long day of adventure,” Smith said.

Some improvements include new ski trails, expanded learning terrain, RFID gates at each lift, snowmaking improvements, and renovations to lounge areas.

To view the resort’s updated ski map, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.