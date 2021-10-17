Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley resort announces renovation plans leading up to 50th anniversary

Improvements include new ski trails, expanded learning terrain, RFID gates, and lounge area...
Improvements include new ski trails, expanded learning terrain, RFID gates, and lounge area renovations.(The Massanutten Resort)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WWBT) - The Massanutten Resort has recently announced plans to upgrade its ski area for the upcoming 2021-2022 winter season.

These renovations come as the Shenandoah Valley all-season resort prepares for its 50th anniversary.

Matthias Smith, the resort’s General Manager spoke about the project.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to experience our new and improved ski areas and the other additions being made, creating an ideal atmosphere to kick back and relax after a long day of adventure,” Smith said.

Some improvements include new ski trails, expanded learning terrain, RFID gates at each lift, snowmaking improvements, and renovations to lounge areas.

To view the resort’s updated ski map, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
Thomas Russel Childrey, 31, of Richmond was the driver of the Subaru and he was pronounced dead...
One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Hanover
Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Stafford County...
Missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located, state police say
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
One person killed, one injured in Mechanicsville apartment fire
Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile

Latest News

The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County
The project is part of I-64/Airport Drive’s bridge replacement and interchange improvements in...
VDOT reminding drivers of overnight ramp closures on I-64 and Airport Drive in Henrico
Nobody on the school bus was hurt.
Students unharmed after crash near stopped school bus in King William County
Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart