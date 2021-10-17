Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond ranked number four in Hotwire’s 3rd annual “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index.

According to the index, Richmond placed fourth in the “small-town favorites” category for a quick getaway.

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.

