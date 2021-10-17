Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond ranked number four in Hotwire’s 3rd annual “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index.
According to the index, Richmond placed fourth in the “small-town favorites” category for a quick getaway.
When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
