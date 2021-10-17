Man reported missing out of Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Steven Barry Umburger, 49, was reported missing to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Saturday after being last seen on October 7.

Umburger was on the way to Galax after being seen in near Hebron.

He was last seen in a silver 2016 Ford Fusion with VA plates: UMM-2755.

Contact 276-728-4146 with information.

