Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County

The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck Johnson and fled the scene.(Storyblocks)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in one man’s death.

On Oct. 16 at 10:44 p.m., an officer was traveling east on Nuckols Road near the intersection of Hickory Park Drive when he discovered a man lying in the road with a woman next to him.

DeShawn S. Johnson, 27, was then transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck Johnson and fled the scene.

Detectives are asking drivers who traveled in the area around 10:30 and 10:45 that evening, between Twin Hickory Road and I-295, or who may have seen the crash to call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

