Man fighting for his life following shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Belmont Avenue Saturday, around 11:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene they located a male victim with two gunshot wounds, one in his upper arm and another in his chest.

Investigators say the chest wound appeared to be life-threatening. They say initial reports from bystanders indicate there was an argument between two men when they heard the shots fired.

They say the other person involved fled the area after the shooting driving a dark colored vehicle in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202.

