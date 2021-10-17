Juvenile injured in stabbing outside Southpark Mall

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Colonial Heights are investigating after a juvenile was injured in a stabbing outside Southpark Mall Saturday evening.

Officers responded to reports of an incident at the mall at approximately 6:40 P.M. They arrived to find a juvenile who was stabbed.

That juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Right now, police have not released information on a possible suspect, but their investigation in ongoing.

Southpark Mall remains open at this time, but expect to see police in the area for the next few hours.

