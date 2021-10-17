Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

House of Representatives staffer faces child porn charges

Fairfax County police say Stefan Bieret, of Burke, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday and...
Fairfax County police say Stefan Bieret, of Burke, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 10 felonies related to possessing child pornography.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Va. (AP) - Police say a man who works for the sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. House of Representatives has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Fairfax County police say Stefan Bieret, of Burke, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 10 felonies related to possessing child pornography.

The Washington Post reported that he was being held without bond and is expected back in court next month.

Bieret’s attorney did not return calls seeking comment.

Bieret works as a program manager for the sergeant-at-arms, the chief law enforcement and protocol officer for the House of Representatives, responsible for maintaining order in the House side of the U.S. Capitol complex.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
Thomas Russel Childrey, 31, of Richmond was the driver of the Subaru and he was pronounced dead...
One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Hanover
Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Stafford County...
Missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located, state police say
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
One person killed, one injured in Mechanicsville apartment fire
Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile

Latest News

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County
Improvements include new ski trails, expanded learning terrain, RFID gates, and lounge area...
Shenandoah Valley resort announces renovation plans leading up to 50th anniversary
The project is part of I-64/Airport Drive’s bridge replacement and interchange improvements in...
VDOT reminding drivers of overnight ramp closures on I-64 and Airport Drive in Henrico