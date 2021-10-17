Forecast: Much nicer weather prevails today!
Perfect autumn weather for the second half of the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much cooler this morning as a true autumn blast arrives to close out the weekend.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs near 70.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
