VCU police search for men suspected of stealing items from dorms

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.(VCU Police)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University police are searching for the people they suspect of stealing items from dorm rooms.

On Oct. 5, police were called about three men going into Rhoads Hall between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“Multiple residents subsequently reported missing electronics and personal belongings,” a VCU Alert said.

While investigating, police found one of the suspects on Oct. 6.

Michael A. Perry Jr., 22, of Henrico, was charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering.

Police said Perry does not attend the university and additional charges are pending.

While police found the stolen items, they are still trying to identify the other men.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.

