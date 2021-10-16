Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Teen’s Eagle Scout project helps Staunton preschoolers

Wilson Memorial High School Freshman Caleb Jones has earned his Eagle Scout Rank with a project...
Wilson Memorial High School Freshman Caleb Jones has earned his Eagle Scout Rank with a project benefiting Dixon Education Center in Staunton.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton school leaders and dozens of preschoolers surprised an Augusta County teenager with a thank you celebration Friday.

Wilson Memorial High School freshman Caleb Jones earned his Eagle Scout rank with a project at Dixon Educational Center in Staunton.

He worked with the schools and Project Grows to plan, design, and craft a pair of archways, several benches, a moveable chalkboard, a small shed, and fresh mulch... all to benefit Staunton’s littlest learners.

“With the creation of the space, closing it in, it really does feel like a classroom. So our teachers have been able to really kind of reimagine and rethink the space in a way that provides instruction in a way that they weren’t using it before,” said Dr. Jelisa Wolfe, the executive director of student services for Staunton City Schools.

“It’s a reward to me and to see these kids be able to have a place to learn, and I think it’s rewarding to all the kids to learn. Education is very important,” Jones said.

Staunton City Schools thanked Jones with a golden hammer, and a scrapbook.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile
Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Stafford County...
Missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located, state police say
Richmond National Group Inc. is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company...
Gov. Northam announces insurance firm will build headquarters in Henrico
Crews are investigating after a roof slid off a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
Roof slides off Henrico restaurant
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48,
Father of boy found dead in freezer now charged with murder

Latest News

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
One person killed, one injured in Mechanicsville apartment fire
Thomas Russel Childrey, 31, of Richmond was the driver of the Subaru and he was pronounced dead...
One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Hanover
.Featured artists will be at the event to talk about their work, and answer questions about the...
Artwork created by foster children to be featured in outdoor gallery
Two patrol vehicles were on a traffic stop when they were struck.
Chesterfield Police officers unharmed after motorist struck police cruisers overnight
The Organists of St. George’s (left to right – Achim Loch, John Vreeland, Trystan Bennett)
St. George’s Episcopal Church’s annual concert returns