State police search for missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert, on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, for a child they believe is in “extreme danger.”

Police are searching for 7-year-old Rabi-Ah Jalloh, who went missing on Oct. 14 around 2:40 p.m.

Rabi-Ah is described as a black, female, with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 4-feet-tall and weighing about 70 pounds. It is unknown what she is wearing.

Police believe she is with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh.

Authorities believe Rabi-Ah is in extreme danger and do not know her last known location.

The two may be traveling in a vehicle, but a description is unavailable at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

