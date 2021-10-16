Healthcare Pros
St. George’s Episcopal Church’s annual concert returns

The Organists of St. George’s (left to right – Achim Loch, John Vreeland, Trystan Bennett)
The Organists of St. George's (left to right – Achim Loch, John Vreeland, Trystan Bennett)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - St. George’s Episcopal Church will be hosting their annual “Scary Music for Organ” concert.

The concert will take place on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at 905 Princess Anne Street in downtown Fredericksburg.

The event is free, and donations will be accepted at the door.

Visitors can also come in costume, and those over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. Seating will be spread out to allow for social distancing.

