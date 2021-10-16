Science Museum debuts two feature shows in Dome theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum is featuring two new shows in their Dome theater this fall.

“Birth of Planet Earth” debuted Oct. 1, and is currently playing Tuesday-Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at noon. The show features a live guided tour of the cosmos hosted by a Science Museum educator.

“Antarctica,” is the other featured show. It will explore how climate change is impacting the continent, and how humanity can protect it. The show will begin playing on Nov. 1.

Tickets for adults are $20.50, $18.50 for kids (6-12) and seniors (60 and older), and $15 for children ages 3-5. Discounts will be available for teachers, military personnel, and EBT cardholders. The museum’s “Infinite” members can get in for free.

To view the shows’ schedule click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.