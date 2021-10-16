Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department received multiple calls to a Walmart reporting a man with a long rifle.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Nine Mile Road and saw customers running out of the store, and heard that shots had been fired.

Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying the rifle had not been threatening.

Walmart was placed on lockdown, and police determined that there was no threat.

Officers will keep a presence in the area throughout the evening.

The incident is now being investigated.

