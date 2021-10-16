One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Hanover County.

Deputies say on Oct. 15 close to 5:30 p.m. they were called to the 13600 block of Mountain Road for the report of a multi-vehicle crash.

A 2010 Subaru was traveling eastbound on Route 33 when it rear-ended a 2013 Kia heading in the same direction. Following this collision, the Subaru entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2014 Ford F-150.

Thomas Russel Childrey, 31, of Richmond was the driver of the Subaru and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Childrey was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The other drivers involved were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

