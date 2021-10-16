Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
One person killed, one injured in Mechanicsville apartment fire

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries(Hanover Fire-EMS)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another person is injured after an apartment fire on Saturday.

At 10:38 a.m. Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the Pines Apartments on Garden Park Lane for an explosion with injuries and people trapped.

Two minutes later, crews found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment. A victim was discovered and transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries.

A second person was treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

One apartment was damaged in the fire, and the name of the victim has yet to be released.

