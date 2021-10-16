One person killed, one injured in Mechanicsville apartment fire

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another person is injured after an apartment fire on Saturday.

At 10:38 a.m. Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the Pines Apartments on Garden Park Lane for an explosion with injuries and people trapped.

Two minutes later, crews found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment. A victim was discovered and transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries.

A second person was treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

One apartment was damaged in the fire, and the name of the victim has yet to be released.

