Missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located, state police say

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have located a child they believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Police issued a Missing/Endangered Alert for 7-year-old Rabi-Ah Jalloh, who went missing on Oct. 14 around 2:40 p.m.

The alert has since been canceled.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.