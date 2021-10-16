Missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located, state police say
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have located a child they believed to be in “extreme danger.”
Police issued a Missing/Endangered Alert for 7-year-old Rabi-Ah Jalloh, who went missing on Oct. 14 around 2:40 p.m.
The alert has since been canceled.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.