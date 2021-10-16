Healthcare Pros
Missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located, state police say

Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for a child they believe is in “extreme danger.”(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have located a child they believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Police issued a Missing/Endangered Alert for 7-year-old Rabi-Ah Jalloh, who went missing on Oct. 14 around 2:40 p.m.

The alert has since been canceled.

