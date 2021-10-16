Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized

Horse & buggy crash
Horse & buggy crash(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMERTON, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested after a crash on Wednesday left two people badly injured, and a horse euthanized after a horse-drawn buggy was struck by a vehicle in Richmond County.

Tracy L. Churchhill, 29, of Farnham was arrested after his 2015 Jeep Cherokee heading eastbound struck the buggy traveling in the right lane in the back. The crash occurred in the Emmerton area of Route 3.

Both people inside the buggy were thrown from it and were airlifted to a trauma center for serious injuries. Churchill was not hurt and was wearing a seatbelt.

The horse was badly injured and had to be humanely euthanized.

Churchill was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews are investigating after a roof slid off a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
Roof slides off Henrico restaurant
Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile
Richmond National Group Inc. is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company...
Gov. Northam announces insurance firm will build headquarters in Henrico
Police said an underage boy is charged for threatening to “expose” explicit videos and images...
Police: Underage boy charged for threatening to ‘expose’ explicit images, videos of girls
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48,
Father of boy found dead in freezer now charged with murder

Latest News

Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Stafford County...
Missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located, state police say
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is campaigning for Democratic governor nominee Terry McAuliffe in...
Jill Biden campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Henrico
Jill Biden campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Henrico
Jill Biden campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Henrico
A strong cold front will bring gusty Saturday showers and cooler temperatures on Sunday.
First Alert: Strong cold front ushers in true autumn air this weekend