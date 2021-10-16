HCA Healthcare’s seven Virginia hospitals to host annual opioid disposal drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Healthcare’s Virginia hospitals are getting ready to host their annual “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back day.

The event helps raise awareness about the dangers of misusing opioids, and how to properly dispose of medications.

Drop-offs will take place on Oct. 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Campuses (Forest, Parham, Retreat): Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Avenue, Richmond VA

Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals: Wegmans 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23113

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center: 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

John Randolph: 411 West Randolph Road, Hopewell, VA 23860

Other hospitals outside Central Virginia also accepting drop-offs:

LewisGale Medical Center: Cave Spring ER 2706 Ogden Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018

LewisgGale Hospital- Alleghany: Walmart 313 Thacker Avenue, Covington, VA 24426

LewisGale Hospital - Pulaski: Food City 1400 Bob White Blvd. Pulaski, VA 24301

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery: LewisGale Hospital Montgomery 3700 South Main Street Blacksburg, VA 24060

Reston Hospital: 1850 Town Center Parkway, Reston, VA 20190

All medications will be accepted, but needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers, or liquids will not be.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place at the event.

