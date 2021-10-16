Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

HCA Healthcare’s seven Virginia hospitals to host annual opioid disposal drive

The event helps raise awareness about the dangers of misusing opioids, and how to properly...
The event helps raise awareness about the dangers of misusing opioids, and how to properly dispose of medications.(WIS)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Healthcare’s Virginia hospitals are getting ready to host their annual “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back day.

The event helps raise awareness about the dangers of misusing opioids, and how to properly dispose of medications.

Drop-offs will take place on Oct. 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Campuses (Forest, Parham, Retreat): Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Avenue, Richmond VA
  • Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals: Wegmans 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23113
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center: 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408
  • John Randolph: 411 West Randolph Road, Hopewell, VA 23860

Other hospitals outside Central Virginia also accepting drop-offs:

  • LewisGale Medical Center: Cave Spring ER 2706 Ogden Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018
  • LewisgGale Hospital- Alleghany: Walmart 313 Thacker Avenue, Covington, VA 24426
  • LewisGale Hospital - Pulaski: Food City 1400 Bob White Blvd. Pulaski, VA 24301
  • LewisGale Hospital Montgomery: LewisGale Hospital Montgomery 3700 South Main Street Blacksburg, VA 24060
  • Reston Hospital: 1850 Town Center Parkway, Reston, VA 20190

All medications will be accepted, but needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers, or liquids will not be.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place at the event.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews are investigating after a roof slid off a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
Roof slides off Henrico restaurant
Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile
Richmond National Group Inc. is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company...
Gov. Northam announces insurance firm will build headquarters in Henrico
Police said an underage boy is charged for threatening to “expose” explicit videos and images...
Police: Underage boy charged for threatening to ‘expose’ explicit images, videos of girls
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48,
Father of boy found dead in freezer now charged with murder

Latest News

“Antarctica” and “Birth of Planet Earth” Playing This Fall
Science Museum debuts two feature shows in Dome theater
The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office will be holding the 3rd annual ‘Gloves Over Guns’ event.
Richmond City Sheriff’s Office to hold 3rd annual ‘Gloves Over Guns’ event
Harvestfest is a two-day event including live music, food, and adult beverages, plus...
Harvestfest: Lewis Ginter to host 2-day celebration of all things fall
(File Photo)
Christmas at Granny’s Craft Show returns to Richmond