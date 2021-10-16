Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Season changing cold front arrives today

Quiet start to the day, ending with scattered showers
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front brings scattered showers this evening.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny to start with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds possible up tp 30mph. Rain totals likely 1/4″ or less. Highs in the low 80s. Breezy and much cooler during the evening. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews are investigating after a roof slid off a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
Roof slides off Henrico restaurant
Richmond National Group Inc. is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company...
Gov. Northam announces insurance firm will build headquarters in Henrico
Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile
Police said an underage boy is charged for threatening to “expose” explicit videos and images...
Police: Underage boy charged for threatening to ‘expose’ explicit images, videos of girls
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48,
Father of boy found dead in freezer now charged with murder

Latest News

Forecast: Season changing cold front arrives Saturday afternoon
A strong cold front will bring gusty Saturday showers and cooler temperatures on Sunday.
First Alert: Strong cold front ushers in true autumn air this weekend
Friday forecast: Feeling like summer
Friday forecast: Feeling like summer
Forecast: Warm end to the week