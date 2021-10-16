Forecast: Season changing cold front arrives today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front brings scattered showers this evening.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny to start with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds possible up tp 30mph. Rain totals likely 1/4″ or less. Highs in the low 80s. Breezy and much cooler during the evening. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

