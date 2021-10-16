Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Police officers unharmed after motorist struck police cruisers overnight

Two patrol vehicles were on a traffic stop when they were struck.
Two patrol vehicles were on a traffic stop when they were struck.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently investigating a crash on Chippenham Highway that occurred overnight.

Police say two patrol vehicles were on a traffic stop when a passing motorist struck them.

The officers were out of their vehicles at the time and were unharmed.

