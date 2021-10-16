Chesterfield Police officers unharmed after motorist struck police cruisers overnight
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently investigating a crash on Chippenham Highway that occurred overnight.
Police say two patrol vehicles were on a traffic stop when a passing motorist struck them.
The officers were out of their vehicles at the time and were unharmed.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.