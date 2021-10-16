Chesterfield Police officers unharmed after motorist struck police cruisers overnight

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently investigating a crash on Chippenham Highway that occurred overnight.

Police say two patrol vehicles were on a traffic stop when a passing motorist struck them.

Police are currently investigating a crash on Chippenham Highway in which two patrol vehicles on a traffic stop were struck by a passing motorist. No injuries reported. #MoveOver @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12OYS pic.twitter.com/MUHb6YM4Hx — Capt. Andrea Riesmeyer (@ARiesmeyer) October 16, 2021

The officers were out of their vehicles at the time and were unharmed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.