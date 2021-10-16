Artwork created by foster children to be featured in outdoor gallery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities will host their second annual outdoor art gallery.

“Art Under the Pines” is a free event that will happen on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. in the center’s Sculpture Garden.

Featured artists will be at the event to talk about their work, and answer questions about the process.

There will also be an inside viewing for “Through the Eyes of a Foster Child,” a collection of artwork created by foster children from the Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

Food, entertainment, vendors, and interactive workshops will be provided.

The event can be seen in person after the opening by appointment only through Dec. 30, or virtually on the center’s website.

