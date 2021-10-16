28 Richmond centenarians honored by Richmond City officials

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Office of Aging and Disability Services recognized 28 centenarians with its 8th Annual Mayor Centenarian Celebration.

The honorees are all between the ages of 100 and 103.

Due to the pandemic, Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond City Councilmembers, and other city officials visited the honorees at their homes or retirement communities where they were presented with a plaque and gift.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.