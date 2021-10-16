Healthcare Pros
28 Richmond centenarians honored by Richmond City officials

Each honoree was presented with a plaque and special gift at their home or retirement communities
Each honoree was presented with a plaque and special gift at their home or retirement communities(City of Richmond, Office of Aging and Disability Services)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Office of Aging and Disability Services recognized 28 centenarians with its 8th Annual Mayor Centenarian Celebration.

The honorees are all between the ages of 100 and 103.

Due to the pandemic, Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond City Councilmembers, and other city officials visited the honorees at their homes or retirement communities where they were presented with a plaque and gift.

