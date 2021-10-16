Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile

Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.(NBC12)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating two shootings that happened in Henrico on Friday evening.

Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.

Officers said one underage boy was injured and set to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of 3800 Delmont Street.

The second shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of 3800 Delmont Street.
The second shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of 3800 Delmont Street.(NBC12)

That shooting sent two men to the hospital with injuries.

Anyone with information on either shooting has asked to call police at 804-504-5000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Horse & buggy crash
Two people badly injured, horse euthanized after car strikes horse & buggy in Richmond County
One man is dead and five other people, including juveniles, were seriously injured in a crash...
Man killed, five seriously injured in wrong-way crash in Caroline County
Crews are investigating after a roof slid off a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
Roof slides off Henrico restaurant
Chesterfield County Police seeking two individuals following theft at Walmart
Police: Searching for two individuals following theft at Chesterfield Walmart
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Four students, 18-year-old charged in Meadowbrook High School fight

Latest News

A slide shown by a Secret Service agent explains business email compromise.
The cybercrime that could cost you thousands
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is campaigning for Democratic governor nominee Terry McAuliffe in...
Jill Biden campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Henrico
The Virginia Redistricting Commission is considering a new congressional map that could bring...
New congressional map could include major changes for western Virginia
Forecast: Season changing cold front arrives Saturday afternoon
Forecast: Season changing cold front arrives Saturday afternoon