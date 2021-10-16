2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating two shootings that happened in Henrico on Friday evening.
Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
Officers said one underage boy was injured and set to the hospital for treatment.
The second shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of 3800 Delmont Street.
That shooting sent two men to the hospital with injuries.
Anyone with information on either shooting has asked to call police at 804-504-5000.
