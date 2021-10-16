2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating two shootings that happened in Henrico on Friday evening.

Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.

Officers said one underage boy was injured and set to the hospital for treatment.

🚨Crime Update: Police are on scene investigating a shooting that occurred at 6:14 pm; an incident which has sent one juvenile male to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with details about this incident may call police at (804)501-5000. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) October 15, 2021

The second shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of 3800 Delmont Street.

That shooting sent two men to the hospital with injuries.

🚨Crime Alert: Henrico Police is on the scene investigating a shooting just after 7 pm. Two males are now at an area hospital for treatment. Police are working to learn more. If you have information about this incident, please call us - (804)501-5000. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) October 15, 2021

Anyone with information on either shooting has asked to call police at 804-504-5000.

