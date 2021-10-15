Jill Biden campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is campaigning for Democratic governor nominee Terry McAuliffe in Henrico.

Supporters have already gathered at Dorey Park where the event is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.

Earlier she was in New Jersey to campaign for that state’s Democratic governor.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states in the country with governor’s races this election season.

This is Jill Biden’s most overtly political trip since becoming the first lady.

