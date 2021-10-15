Healthcare Pros
Virginia Physicians for Women will open new headquarters to host more patients

Grand opening for the new facility on Kroger Center Boulevard will take place Friday, Oct. 25.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Physicians for Women (VPFW) will have a grand opening of their new headquarters on Kroger Center Boulevard on Oct. 25.

VPFW will “cut the ribbon” on a new 41,000-square-foot, two-story medical office building that will house its administrative headquarters, surgical center, and North Chesterfield physician clinic. The building will be in close proximity to Johnston-Willis hospital and will neighbor Costco, Lidl, and the Virginia Credit Union.

The larger facility can accommodate a better patient experience and expand on already existing services like obstetrical and gynecological care, mammography, ultrasound and urogynecology. The building will also include a larger surgery center where physicians will provide over 40 minimally invasive procedures to patients.

This facility’s construction is the final part of VPFW’s multi-phase expansion plan to improve facilities and accommodate its rapidly growing patient base. VPFW currently has five other offices throughout the Richmond metro area all either built new or renovated within the past seven years.

Their longtime location on Midlothian Turnpike has been seeing over 300 patients per day. The new building is expected to increase the ability to see more patients daily by 20%.

“The new facility is specially designed to effectively provide a growing number of OB/GYN patients with top-quality care in a timely and efficient manner,” said CEO Ronnie Milligan.

The new facility will also broaden VPFW’s ability to conduct ultrasounds for obstetrics and gynecology patients, as well as provide more expansive non-invasive urogynecology services.

“At VPFW, we care deeply about our patients and their health,” says Dr. Hyde, the practice’s president. “Our new state-of-the-art facility demonstrates our dedication to sustaining a trusted partnership with the community, allowing us to better serve the health care needs of the women of Central Virginia.”

For more information on VPFW visit their website.

