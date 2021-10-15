Two shootings occur in Petersburg within ten minutes | One man has died

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two shootings occur within ten minutes of each other, with one of the shootings being deadly.

The first shooting took place in the city’s west end near McKenzie Street. The victim was shot in the mouth and taken to a hospital.

Shortly after, another shooting occurred on Whitehill Drive. A man was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

