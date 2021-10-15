Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two Charlottesville organizations partner to spread awareness about domestic violence

The Shelter for Help in Emergency and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering up...
The Shelter for Help in Emergency and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering up to spread awareness about domestic violence.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shelter for Help in Emergency and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering up to spread awareness about domestic violence.

On Friday, Oct. 15, the chalkboard on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville was decorated with resources for people experiencing abuse.

There were also the names of those lost to domestic violence in central Virginia.

“It’s a really common problem. Unfortunately, one in four women and one in nine men will experience domestic violence or intimate partner violence in their lifetime. That can be physical violence, it can be emotional violence, it can also be psychological,” said Leisel Robinson, the community engagement coordinator at The Shelter for Help in Emergency.

The shelter has a hotline you can call 24/7 if you need support, the number is 434-293-8509.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
Thomas Russel Childrey, 31, of Richmond was the driver of the Subaru and he was pronounced dead...
One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Hanover
Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Stafford County...
Missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located, state police say
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
One person killed, one injured in Mechanicsville apartment fire
Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile

Latest News

Sunday marked the one year anniversary since a natural gas explosion in the Miller Circle...
Harrisonburg dispatcher reflects on Miller Circle explosion one year later
Voters could cast their ballot at Hanover's early voting center and also receive their COVID-19...
‘Souls to Polls’ voters cast their ballots for the first time on a Sunday in Virginia
Fairfax County police say Stefan Bieret, of Burke, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday and...
House of Representatives staffer faces child porn charges
When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Carroll County