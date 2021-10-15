Healthcare Pros
Spotlight on Race for Attorney General: Mark Herring seeks reelection against Jason Miyares

Two men are on the ballot for Virginia’s top prosecutor; Republican Jason Miyares is challenging incumbent Democrat Mark Herring to be Attorney General.(Associated Press)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are on the ballot for Virginia’s top prosecutor; Republican Jason Miyares is challenging incumbent Democrat Mark Herring to be Attorney General. The Virginia Attorney General defends the constitutionality of state laws, among other jobs.

”I want to turn it back into a law enforcement agency that’s looking to keep our streets safe,” said Jason Miyares, (R) Candidate for Virginia Attorney General. Miyares says his time as a Virginia Beach area delegate, in a Democrat-controlled general assembly, brought him to this moment.

”I saw a lot of policies being put forth in Richmond that I thought was a criminal first, victim last mindset,” Miyares said.

If elected, Miyares wants to abolish parole for certain violent criminals. He wants to curb the states increasing murder rate and also reform the state’s parole board. The state’s watchdog agency found violations of law and policy in at least nine parole decisions involving convicted killers.

”That’s infuriating and the fact that the Attorney General of Virginia is the lawyer and the attorney for this parole board, I think it’s unconscionable,” Miyares said.

His opponent, Mark Herring, has held the job of attorney general for the last eight years and wants another term.

”I believe the attorney general is the people’s lawyer,” said Mark Herring, (D) Candidate for Virginia Attorney General. Herring says the next four years will be consequential. Voting rights, LGBTQ issues and abortion could all end up in courtroom litigation.

”We have gone into court and taken on some huge court fights that have really improved the lives of Virginians and made their lives much better,” said Herring.

Herring says rising gun violence is on his radar too. He’s proud of red flag laws and limitations on the number of firearms someone can buy each month.

”It’s ready access to guns. And that is contributing to the nationwide increase in shootings and we’ve got to stop it,” said Herring.

The last time we had a split ticket was 2005. Democrat Tim Kaine won as governor, but Republican Bob McDonnell took the attorney general spot.

That year, both the lieutenant governor and attorney general races were close.

Click here to view Miyares’ website. Click here to view Herring’s website.

