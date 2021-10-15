Healthcare Pros
Richmond man charged with stabbing woman to death, severely injuring another

Quincy Rawlings
Quincy Rawlings(Richmond Police)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man from Richmond was charged with the fatal stabbing of a woman and seriously injuring a second woman.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Jefferson Street for the report of a stabbing just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Two women were found with stab wounds and taken to a hospital for serious injuries. One of the women, identified as Natalie Simmons-Price, 60, of Richmond, died from her injuries.

Police say Quincy Rawlings, 53, of Richmond, was taken into custody near the scene and was charged with Malicious Wounding and Stabbing during the commission of a felony. More charges are pending.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

