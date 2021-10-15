Richmond, Henrico police to join Senator Mark Warner on gun violence discussion
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico police will be joining Virginia Senator Mark Warner to discuss the ongoing gun violence.
Warner is expected to also hear from elected leaders including the City Council’s Gun Violence Prevention Workgroup. They will discuss local initiatives that seek to help kids and curb violence.
This discussion will take place on Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.