Richmond City Sheriff’s Office to hold 3rd annual ‘Gloves Over Guns’ event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office will be holding the 3rd annual ‘Gloves Over Guns’ event.

The event is free and is aimed to address gun violence in the area. There will be speakers, vendors, music and amateur boxing.

‘Gloves Over Guns’ starts at 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Armstrong High School.

