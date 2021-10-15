Richmond Ambulance Authority recruiting due to major employee shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Employee shortages have led to major delays in the Richmond Ambulance Authority getting to 911 calls. Now, even the mayor is weighing in, calling it unacceptable.

When you call, Richmond Ambulance Authority answers and rushes to the scene right away. It’s supposed to happen fairly quickly.

“I recently read about someone having an injury and not hearing from the Richmond Ambulance Authority in, I think, over an hour. That’s unacceptable at the end of the day. Unacceptable,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.

He says he’s reached out to the authority to figure out how to get a handle on slow response times.

“Our crews are working hard every day, some of them answering up to 14, 15 calls in a shift for service,” said Capt. Chad Greedan with the authority.

The ambulance authority is down by some 50% when it comes to employees working right now. There’s been a decline in EMS workers over the past few years. The pandemic didn’t make things better.

“Our call demand hasn’t decreased much. It’s actually gone up since the pandemic began,” Greedan said.

Now, the service is raising pay for workers and heavily recruiting. They’re looking for people to join them, even if you have absolutely no experience.

“All of our training is done in-house. You work under our field training officers in the field and our clinical department here in the headquarters. We will train you to become an EMT, where you get both in-class and real-world experience,” he said.

It’s to meet a critical need that comes with a reward.

“Just the satisfaction of being able to help people on a daily basis,” Geedan added.

A new wave of employees just started with the department. Some of them will hit the streets next week.

For more information on how to apply to become an EMT, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.