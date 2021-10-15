Reports of shingles outbreaks not directly linked to COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There have been case studies showing people are experiencing recurrences or outbreaks of shingles after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local doctors say that is rare and not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

“I’ve seen a lot of shingles recently, but I haven’t seen it associated with the vaccine personally. That’s my personal experience,” Dr. Jennifer Derby, a family physician with Sentara RMH, said.

She says there are a lot of things that can cause an outbreak of shingles, a virus that is dormant in people’s nerves who have had chickenpox.

“That can recur anytime your immune system gets weak, or anytime you have something that makes you tired,” Dr. Derby said.

The American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology released a statement on studies they have done regarding patients experiencing shingles after the vaccine back in April of this year.

Dr. Derby says the documented cases have typically been more mild.

“Which means they respond pretty well to topical medication, with some oral or antiviral, or even just watchful waiting,” Dr. Derby explained.

But she says that should not deter you from getting the shot.

“We are much less likely to have a bad outcome if we have gotten the vaccine than if we have not gotten the vaccine, and that is beautifully laid out in the CDC data,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.