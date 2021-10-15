Police: Underage boy charged for threatening to ‘expose’ explicit images, videos of girls

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police said an underage boy is charged for threatening to “expose” explicit videos and images of girls.

Police charged with on Oct. 15, 2021, for his suspected role in extorting underage girls between Nov. and Dec. 2020.

While investigating, detectives found that the boy would get explicit pictures and videos of the girls over Snapchat. He is accused of then threatening to “expose” the girls if they refused to give more images or videos of themselves or others.

Police are urging anyone - especially teens and children - who believe they were a victim to come forward and speak with Detective S. VonCanon at (804) 347-1776.

Additional information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.