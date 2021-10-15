News to Know for Oct. 15: EMT shortage; Moderna booster approved; Events on gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start your day!

Mostly Sunny, Warm

Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Record high: 90° set back in 1985.

FDA Approves Moderna Booster

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus.

The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk from COVID-19.

The recommendation is non-binding but it’s a key step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign to millions of more Americans.

Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorized their use last month — and those are the same high-risk groups that FDA’s advisers said should get a Moderna booster.

EMT Shortage

Employee shortages have led to major delays in the Richmond Ambulance Authority getting to 911 calls. Now, even the mayor is weighing in, calling it unacceptable.

The ambulance authority is down by some 50% when it comes to employees working right now. There’s been a decline in EMS workers over the past few years. The pandemic didn’t make things better.

Now, the service is raising pay for workers and heavily recruiting. They’re looking for people to join them, even if you have absolutely no experience. A new wave of employees just started with the department. Some of them will hit the streets next week.

For more information on how to apply to become an EMT, click here.

Sen. Warner On Gun Violence

Richmond and Henrico police will be joining Virginia Senator Mark Warner to discuss the ongoing gun violence.

Warner is expected to also hear from elected leaders including the City Council’s Gun Violence Prevention Workgroup.

They will discuss local initiatives that seek to help kids and curb violence.

This discussion will take place on Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

‘Gloves Over Guns’ Event

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office will be holding the 3rd annual ‘Gloves Over Guns’ event.

The event is free and is aimed to address gun violence in the area. There will be speakers, vendors, music and amateur boxing.

‘Gloves Over Guns’ starts at 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Armstrong High School.

Pre-Sentencing For Chesterfield Woman

A woman who was found guilty of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby is due in court for a pre-sentencing hearing.

Tykirah Reid admitted to creating a fake social media profile to get a babysitting job with the baby’s family.

Tykirah Reid, suspect arrested for abduction of 3-month-old at center of AMBER Alert (Chesterfield Police)

Back in February, she took 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry from Newport News and brought him to Chesterfield. The 3-month-old’s abduction prompted an Amber Alert.

Henrico’s ‘Drive The Bus’ Event

Potential drivers can get a chance to feel what it’s like to drive a bus at Hermitage High School!

Those who wish to be a part of the transportation team can take a hands-on course on driving a bus, job duties, work schedules and pay and benefits. During the summer, 70 people who were interested participated in a similar event.

The ‘Drive the Bus’ event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Hermitage’s Chester E. Fritz Stadium located at 8301 Hungary Spring Road.

To sign up, click here. For more information, call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

Richmond Marathon Update

Limited spots for the Richmond Marathon have been opened up after registration filled up completely for the first time. Due to the increased demand to participate and cross the finish line, spots have been opened up for runners to sign up.

Those who register now will not receive their medal on race day but will have it mailed to them. Officials anticipate being able to mail the finisher medals in early 2022 due to shipping and supply chain issues.

According to the website, the Richmond Marathon is in the top 25 for runners to use to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

The Richmond Marathon will be on Nov. 13 at 7:45 a.m. To sign up for the limited spots, click here.

Final Thought

