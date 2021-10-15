NBC12 Viewpoint: Vote yes on the One Casino + Resort

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Last week, I discussed the importance of your vote. I feel very confident that the people in Virginia will vote in large numbers now and through Election Day. That’s a great feeling.

For those of you who live in the city of Richmond, most of you know by now that you have a referendum on the ballot to vote yes or no for a new casino and resort on the southside of Richmond.

It did not take me long to develop an opinion on the right choice, especially when I looked at all the huge benefits that come along with this excellent opportunity for Richmond and the greater Richmond region. Entertainment coupled with economic development is a definite yes for me.

On a personal level, can I tell you a secret? I love going to Vegas, and I don’t even gamble. I like it for the great hotels, the entertainment, the shows, the music, the restaurants, and an opportunity to simply unwind every now and then. I’m also jealous of their huge tourism.

But that is just the icing on the cake for the One Casino + Resort project. As a person who loves Richmond and anything that brings the opportunity for economic growth, job growth, diversity, and inclusion at all levels to the people of Richmond, this is a no-brainer. From the bottom to the top of this project there is diversity and inclusion like I have never seen with any other project.

So, what do I mean by economic growth? This project will deliver $500 million in new tax revenue to the city of Richmond over 10 years. Let me repeat that, $500 million. That means more money for schools, roads, improved infrastructure, and tax relief for the citizens of Richmond. We simply can’t afford to say no to a project that is 100% privately funded and will not cost the taxpayers a dime.

Trust me when I say that this is a great economic opportunity for the Southside of Richmond. There will be 3,000 construction jobs and 1500 new permanent jobs. This is an opportunity for some of our citizens to have an opportunity for excellent full-time jobs at great salaries.

I could really go on and on, but I will simply say this. Richmond is a great place to live, and we need to continue to be a city and a region that is looking forward. When projects like this happen in the city and the county it makes room for other opportunities for all of Richmond’s citizens. If a city does not continue to grow, it will die.

So, for those of you in Richmond, flip that ballot over and vote Yes. And for everyone, please go to: OneCasinoResort.com and read and see for yourself about why this is great for Richmond.

