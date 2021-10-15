Man charged with hate crime after fight; 2 teens also face charges

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - A man in Nottoway County is charged with a hate crime after a fight between him and two teens.

The incident took place on Oct. 14 on Pennsylvania Avenue in Crewe.

The fight was recorded and has been circling social media.

Police charged 56-year-old Donald Derflinger with a hate crime, as well as assault and battery.

The two teens are also facing charges for fighting back.

