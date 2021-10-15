Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Landon Strong Foundation donates thousands to UVA Children’s Hospital

Landon Martin
Landon Martin(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Landon Martin was diagnosed with medulloblastoma at just 7 years old.

“He was a wonderful young man and he always wanted to reach out and touch other people’s lives,” John Mason, Landon’s dad said.

Since his diagnosis, his parents worked to begin the Landon Strong Foundation.

“We founded it in memory of our son, Landon Martin. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014 and passed away in 2018,” Mason said.

Landon told his little brothers Liam and Oliver that he wanted to start selling lemonade to raise money for other sick kids.

“The many times he’s been up here to do the treatments, he was always given toys, or an Ipad, anything that could help make him more comfortable while he’s here,” Mason said.

Landon wanted that experience for other kids, so his family built the lemonade stand he asked for.

On October 15, the Landon Strong Foundation presented UVA Children’s Hospital with a $7,500 check.

Ryan Lightner, the associate director of development for UVA Children’s Hospital, accepted the check on UVA Health’s behalf.

“That’s going to go to support the child life services at UVA Children’s,” Ryan Lightner said.

Child life staff works to make children have the most comfortable experience possible by providing games, toys, and pain management support.

“This hospital relies a lot on private philanthropy to provide these services for the kids at our hospitals,” Lightner said.

Landon’s legacy lives on bringing joy to kids who need it.

Donate to Landon Strong Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile
Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Stafford County...
Missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located, state police say
Richmond National Group Inc. is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company...
Gov. Northam announces insurance firm will build headquarters in Henrico
Crews are investigating after a roof slid off a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
Roof slides off Henrico restaurant
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48,
Father of boy found dead in freezer now charged with murder

Latest News

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
One person killed, one injured in Mechanicsville apartment fire
Thomas Russel Childrey, 31, of Richmond was the driver of the Subaru and he was pronounced dead...
One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Hanover
.Featured artists will be at the event to talk about their work, and answer questions about the...
Artwork created by foster children to be featured in outdoor gallery
Two patrol vehicles were on a traffic stop when they were struck.
Chesterfield Police officers unharmed after motorist struck police cruisers overnight
The Organists of St. George’s (left to right – Achim Loch, John Vreeland, Trystan Bennett)
St. George’s Episcopal Church’s annual concert returns