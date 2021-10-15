‘It’s unacceptable’: Richmond mayor wants to use federal funding to combat gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is seeing a rise in deadly gun violence, and the city’s top officials want to put a stop to this immediately.

Mayor Levar Stoney and top officials declared gun violence a public health crisis in May, but the homicide rate continues to increase.

“It’s unacceptable because now there is someone’s child who is no longer with us. I think we have to start valuing life a whole lot more than we have been,” said Stoney.

This year there have been 64 homicides, 47 of those involved guns according to Richmond police. Last year, there were 66 homicides in the city. On Monday alone, three separate shootings left two men dead and three others hurt.

Stoney wants to use $1.5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan for gun violence prevention.

The city will vote on the mayor’s plan on Oct. 25.

