Henrico neighborhood concerned about street racing

One neighbor says they saw vehicles blocking traffic as cars were pulling out of the shopping center.(WWBT)
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Members of a Henrico neighborhood say they’re concerned for the community’s safety after several calls were made to police on Thursday for street racing on John Rolfe Parkway.

Katy Abbot said she’s lived off of the four-lane highway for years, and during the day, the only noise you can hear is traffic outside.

“Every now and then, when a car goes by with a really loud exhaust or a motorcycle or something, you will hear it, but it’s by far worse when it’s 20 to 30 cars,” Abbot said.

Thursday night, Abbot said all anyone could hear was music from cars meeting in the John Rolfe Commons Shopping Center.

“Just the amount of loud, I mean the bass sound was just shaking our house,” Abbot said. “I mean, we don’t live right next to that either - there are other houses in between us and it was so loud. But it was so loud it was hurting our ears.”

Another neighbor, who did not want to go camera, said they saw cars street racing down the parkway around 6:30 p.m.

On a road, where the speed limit is 45 mph, the neighbor said they felt like the cars were going 90 mph.

Henrico police confirm they did receive several calls on the incident just after 8 p.m. on Thursday. Police said they responded to the AutoZone parking lot around 8:20 p.m. and dispersed the crowd of 20 to 50 cars.

No tickets were given out, but police would like to remind the county of its noise ordinance, which runs from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“This is a residential area, it’s not an industrial park. There are people here who are living lives and sleeping at night,” Abbot said.

Police said they’ve also received similar reports over the summer in the same area and in parts of Short Pump and Innsbrook.

If anyone sees similar activity, police ask that they give them a call. Information can also be reported at the county’s non-emergency line at (804)-501-5000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

