Harvestfest: 2-day celebration of all things fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens will host their first Harvestfest, perfect for those looking for ways to celebrate the season.

Harvestfest is a two-day event including live music, food, and adult beverages, plus family-friendly activities. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday

1:30-3:30 p.m. Ken Kellner Trio performs in the Cochrane Rose Garden

5-8 p.m. Hazeltone performs outside at Bloemendaal House. Hazeltone is a regional Roots Rock original music band with influences from The Doors, John Mayer, Neil Young and others.

Sunday

1:30-3:30 p.m. Ken Kellner Trio performs in the Cochrane Rose Garden

1:30-3:30 p.m. Gypsy Jazz Duo performs outside at Bloemendaal House

On both days, the gardens will host family fun activities from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. including:

Build a fairy house: Use your imagination to construct whimsical structures for woodland creatures, out of sticks, bark, fallen leaves and other natural materials to build homes for tiny forest friends.

Drop-In gardening: Come by the Jane Saunders Farm Garden for hands-on planting, watering and harvesting.

Watch a pumpkin carving artist by Bloemendaal House from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Scary” storytime in Grace Arents Garden at 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

All activities are included with regular Garden admission and food is available for purchase. Visit the garden’s website here for more information or to purchase tickets.

