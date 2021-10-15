Gov. Northam announces insurance firm will build headquarters in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced Richmond National Group Inc. will be establishing its headquarters in Henrico County.

Richmond National Group Inc. is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company that will invest $175,000 in building its headquarters in the area. It provides insurance to small businesses that have a hard time obtaining insurance in the standard market.

“The Commonwealth is always looking to create an environment that supports startups and businesses of all sizes,” Gov. Northam said. “Greater Richmond’s world-class higher education institutions, talent pipeline, and quality of life have made the region a hotspot for economic activity. We welcome Richmond National Group to Virginia and look forward to supporting the firm’s future success.”

This move is expected to create 70 new jobs over the next three years.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.