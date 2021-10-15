Healthcare Pros
Friday forecast: Feeling like summer

Season-Changing cold front arrives Saturday afternoon
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mostly sunny skies again Friday with temperatures in the 80s. A strong cold front brings showers tomorrow

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Record high: 90° set back in 1985.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny to start with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Peak rain chance is 3-4pm in RVA. Gusty winds possible. Rain totals likely 1/4″ or less. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

