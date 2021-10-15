Healthcare Pros
Father of boy found dead in freezer now charged with murder

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48,(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The father of a little boy whose body was found in a freezer has now been charged with his murder.

Court records confirm Kassceen Weaver is now charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and aggravated malicious wounding in the death of his 5-year-old son.

Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer

The boy’s body was found in a freezer at the home on Lookout Point Circle in June.

Investigators said the body had been there for more than a year.

The mother, Dina Weaver, is charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child. She’s expected in court next week.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

