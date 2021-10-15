Crash on I-295 results in life-threatening injuries for driver

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a crash that happened on I-295 this morning, driver is currently in the hospital.

On mile marker 40.5 in Hanover County, a small sedan ran off the road to the left, swerved back onto the road, then ran off the road to the left again, before coming back onto the roadway and running off the road to the right driving into the trees.

The driver has been transported to the hospital sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused delays in the right lane going northbound and the right shoulder was closed.

Officers are still investigating the crash at this time.

