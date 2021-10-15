Christmas at Granny’s Craft Show returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Christmas at Granny’s Craft Show is coming back to bring holiday cheer after a tough year.

The event is perfect to shop for holiday gifts and support local businesses. Vendors will be selling a variety of handmade goods, gifts, baked goods, local jams, kinds of honey and many more.

This event also partners with a local nonprofit each year to give back to the Richmond community through ticket sales and scholarships. This year they will sponsor Northstar Academy, a local private school serving children with academic, physical or local barriers.

Christmas at Granny’s will take place Nov. 17-21, located at The Virginia Cliffe Inn, 2900 Mountain Rd in Glen Allen. Tickets are $5 and are available here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.