Christmas at Granny’s Craft Show returns to Richmond

(File Photo)
(File Photo)(Rosemond Crown)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Christmas at Granny’s Craft Show is coming back to bring holiday cheer after a tough year.

The event is perfect to shop for holiday gifts and support local businesses. Vendors will be selling a variety of handmade goods, gifts, baked goods, local jams, kinds of honey and many more.

This event also partners with a local nonprofit each year to give back to the Richmond community through ticket sales and scholarships. This year they will sponsor Northstar Academy, a local private school serving children with academic, physical or local barriers.

Christmas at Granny’s will take place Nov. 17-21, located at The Virginia Cliffe Inn, 2900 Mountain Rd in Glen Allen. Tickets are $5 and are available here.

