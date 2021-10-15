Chesterfield woman found guilty of kidnapping infant due in court for pre-sentencing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was found guilty of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby is due in court for a pre-sentencing hearing.

Tykirah Reid admitted to creating a fake social media profile to get a babysitting job with the baby’s family.

Back in February, she took 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry from Newport News and brought him to Chesterfield. The 3-month-old’s abduction prompted an Amber Alert.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.