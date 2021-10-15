Chesapeake elementary school teacher named 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has a new teacher of the year! Daphne Tamara Fulson, an elementary school teacher in Chesapeake, was named the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Fulson teaches second grade at Portlock Primary School.

“It is unreal, it is unreal. You go to work every day, and you just love on the kids and you don’t expect this kind of recognition. It feels so good to be recognized for something you love to do,” Fulson said. “I will now have a larger platform to share all of the ideas I have to incorporate and infuse educational equity into the schools, and a larger platform to share my joy about education.”

During her speech after the win, Fulson said hello to each one of her students on a live stream.

She will represent Virginia in the 2022 National Teacher of the Year contest, which will be announced next spring at the White House.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.