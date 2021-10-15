Healthcare Pros
Chesapeake elementary school teacher named 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year

Daphne Tamara Fulson
Daphne Tamara Fulson(Virginia Department of Education)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has a new teacher of the year! Daphne Tamara Fulson, an elementary school teacher in Chesapeake, was named the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Fulson teaches second grade at Portlock Primary School.

“It is unreal, it is unreal. You go to work every day, and you just love on the kids and you don’t expect this kind of recognition. It feels so good to be recognized for something you love to do,” Fulson said. “I will now have a larger platform to share all of the ideas I have to incorporate and infuse educational equity into the schools, and a larger platform to share my joy about education.”

During her speech after the win, Fulson said hello to each one of her students on a live stream.

She will represent Virginia in the 2022 National Teacher of the Year contest, which will be announced next spring at the White House.

